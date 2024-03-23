At UN, Maharaja Hari Singh's grandson hails Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370

Senior BJP leader MK Ajatshatru Singh praises India's decision to revoke Article 370 at the UN, citing reduced terrorism and socio-economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir while urging for UN intervention in regions under Pakistani control.

Geneva [Switzerland]: Senior BJP leader MK Ajatshatru Singh in his address to the United Nations hailed the Government of India's bold decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.



Ajatshatru, the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh who had signed the treaty of accession of the region with India in 1947 expressed his deep concern for the plight of those living under Pakistan occupation and sought UN intervention to ameliorate them.

In his address at the UN on Friday, the senior BJP leader said, "Since the constitutional reforms in 2019, there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents in the region. From 2004 to 2014, Jammu and Kashmir experienced a total of 7,217 terrorist incidents. However, thanks to the reforms, terror incidents have decreased by over 70 per cent. This improvement underscores the effectiveness of the government's actions in restoring peace and stability to the region."

"Moreover, on the socio-economic front, the reduction of poverty in Jammu and Kashmir from 40.45 per cent in 2005-2006 to a mere 2.81 per cent in 2022-2023 is a testament to the optimal utilization of development funds. The recent interim budget for 2024 allocated a substantial USD 14 billion for Jammu and Kashmir, further demonstrating the government's commitment to the region's prosperity," he said.

Ajatshatru said that over the past nine years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a remarkable revolution in infrastructure development, including the establishment of new medical colleges, tunnels, railway lines, and civic infrastructure. These advancements have been achieved while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region, said the son of Karan Singh, the titular king of undivided Jammu and Kashmir.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that not all parts of Jammu and Kashmir have benefited equally. Recent protests in regions under Pakistani occupation highlight the growing awareness of economic disparities compared to those under Indian administration.



The former minister appealed to the United Nations to take concrete steps in accordance with Security Council resolutions to ameliorate the situation faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistan occupation. It is imperative that the international community addresses their grievances and ensures their fundamental rights are upheld, he concluded.

—ANI