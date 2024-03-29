    Menu
    At least 12 killed in truck accident, coal mine collapse in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

    The Hawk
    March29/ 2024
    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed two catastrophic incidents claiming 12 lives, including a devastating road mishap in Buner due to brake failure, and a fatal mining collapse in Kurram.

    Peshawar: At least 12 people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

    Eight people of a family, including five women and two children, were killed when a pickup truck they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road allegedly due to a brake failure in Buner district, police said.

    The driver purportedly lost control of the vehicle after the brake failed while navigating a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain. A rescue team along with the help of locals retrieved the bodies from the accident site, they said.

    In the other incident, four miners of a family were killed when a coal mine suddenly collapsed in the tribal Kurram district.

    A rescue team and local volunteers retrieved the bodies from the mine and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The deceased coal miners belong to the Swat district. The dead include a father and son and two brothers.

    —PTI

