At least 10 under-construction buildings collapse in Himachal

Shimla: At least 10 under-construction commercial buildings collapsed after a massive landslide struck Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.



So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident that took place near the bus stand in Anni market area of the district.













Recently, the district administration had got the buildings vacated after declaring them "unsafe".



Scary visuals of the disaster have gone viral on social media.



Geological experts have warned that equilibrium of slopes have been disturbed with massive ongoing construction across Himachal Pradesh, especially in tourist destinations like Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali. —IANS

