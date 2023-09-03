Assam doctor claims threats after conversion to Hinduism, CM Himanta orders probe

Guwahati: A Muslim woman doctor in Assam, who converted to Hinduism, has alleged that her life was under threat and her family members were forcefully trying to marry her with a Maulana.

The doctor identified as Dr. Alima Akhtar posted a video on a social media platform narrating her ordeal.

In the video she says, “I have converted myself voluntarily to Hinduism but since then my family members have been threatening me. They have given a false case before the police that I was being kidnapped. But I am issuing a statement through this post that I am in good health and now roaming at an airport. I have been away from my family as they want to forcefully marry me to a Maulana. They think that if I marry a Maulana, who is much older than me, I would have 'jannat' in my life.”



Dr Akhtar, who has been working in the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, asserted she is happy in her present life and wants to keep a distance from her family.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday instructed the DGP, G.P. Singh to look into the matter. The state top cop said that police have launched a probe into this.



A relative of Dr Akhtar told reporters, “We have no issues with her choice of leading her own life. But Alima’s mother is seriously ill and she wants to see her child once. The father is also not keeping well. They only have a concern for their daughter. No one has been threatening her.”

