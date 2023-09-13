Ashok Selvan, Keerthi Pandian tie the knot in Tirunelveli

Chennai: Ashok Selvan and Keerthy Pandian are now husband and wife. Ashok Selvan, who made his Tamil debut with Soothu Kavvum and acted in different types of the movies. Following this, he acted in many successful films including Pizzaa 2, Thegidi, Savale Samali, Manmatha Leelai, Hostel etc.

Meanwhile, Arun Pandiyan’s daughter and actress Keerthy Pandiyan and Ashok Selvan have been dating for the past few years. The engagement took place a few months ago after consenting to their love in both the houses. Only close relatives attended the wedding. Their wedding pics are going viral on the social media.

The wedding pictures show Ashok Selvan and Keerthi looking stunning in their white and golden attires. Keerthy Pandian wore a saree with a gajra and Ashok also looked handsome in his traditional outfit.

Ashok Selvan and Keerthy Pandian’s wedding was attended by close friends and relatives. The wedding reception is said to be held later in Chennai. Fans and many people from the film world are congratulating the newly married couple. Their wedding photos are going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Keerthi Pandian has acted in movies like Anbirkiniyal and Thumba.

—Input From Agencies