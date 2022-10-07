Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 in Mumbai

Mumbai: Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 years today, October 7, at the age of 79 in Mumbai.

Born on December 23, 1942 in Jalandhar district of Punjab, he has been a part of some of the most iconic Bollywood movies, TV serials, and web series.

Along with memorable performances in movies like PK, Airlift, Barfi the actor was famous for his role in TV serial Kumkum. He made his TV debut in the year 1989 with Doosra Kewal.

According to new reports, Bali was suffering from a rare long-term neuromuscular disease called Myasthenia Gravis.

He was also part of the famous TVF series The Kota factory.

He was last seen in Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

—IANS