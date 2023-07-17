Argentina Defence Minister arrives in India on four-day visit

New Delhi: Officials have announced that Argentine Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana has arrived in India for a four-day visit to discuss strengthening defence ties with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. The Ministry of Defence has issued a statement saying that the visiting dignitary would also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial and pay tribute to the warriors who have died in the line of duty.

According to authorities, the Argentine minister is also planning a trip to the Indian city of Bengaluru.—Inputs from Agencies