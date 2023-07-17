    Menu
    Argentina Defence Minister arrives in India on four-day visit

    Nidhi Khurana
    July17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Officials have announced that Argentine Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana has arrived in India for a four-day visit to discuss strengthening defence ties with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. The Ministry of Defence has issued a statement saying that the visiting dignitary would also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial and pay tribute to the warriors who have died in the line of duty.

    On July 17, 2023, Jorge Enrique Taiana, defence minister of the Argentine Republic, landed in New Delhi for a four-day trip to India. In order to strengthen defence ties between the two countries, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Mr. Jorge Taiana will meet for bilateral talks on July 18, 2023.

    According to authorities, the Argentine minister is also planning a trip to the Indian city of Bengaluru.—Inputs from Agencies

