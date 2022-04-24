Anurag Addresses Session on 'Volunteer Engagement Strategy for India@100'

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur addressed the session on “Volunteer Engagement Strategy for India@100” in the conference on Sankalp se Siddhi: New India New Resolve under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Ministry of Culture, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and India@75 Foundation jointly organized this Conference today in New Delhi.

During his address, Shri Anurag Thakur said that the pandemic made us rethink and reimagine how we have to live in a post pandemic era. When the whole country was under lockdown, it was this spirit of volunteerism that kept the poor fed - by delivering ration under PMGKY to the local areas and homes of the poor which was done by our youth volunteers across the nation by setting up temporary kitchens and delivering hot meals to the needy.





Talking about New India-New resolve Shri Thakur said that the nation can only be healthy if its young people participate and engage in development initiatives. “Youth must always remember the contribution and sacrifice made by the freedom fighters. You don't need to sacrifice but you have to contribute”, Shri Thakur added.

Shri Thakur further said that while now India is at 75 years of independence, we must pledge and commit what we are going to achieve and what we are going to contribute during its Amrit Kal ie from now to India@100. It is entirely in the hand of youth to make the present and future of this country, he exhorted..





Shri Thakur also highlighted that India has involved the youth in several central government and state government schemes for sustainable development. The 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development is dependent on public participation, ownership & solidarity. Shri Thakur mentioned that how during the pandemic a larger number of startups emerged and around 47 unicorns have come up.

Shri Thakur also requested other organisations and the private sector to collaborate with different ministries in organising various programmes in order to attract and bring large participation of youths.

Shri Thakur further added that in the last few years we have seen a rapid growth in youth engagement, whether it’s through political participation and representation or through civil society engagement initiatives. He added that millions are due to join India’s workforce by 2030, hence there is a need to provide avenues for young people to take part in the process of nation-building while giving them opportunities as well as a platform to develop their skills. And if we go about it systematically, India can create the largest workforce in the world, the Minister explained. The Minister concluded by urging the private sector to promote volunteerism by creating new avenues and coming up with unique ideas to engage the youth meaningfully.





The Ministry of Culture is organizing a year-long series of events under the umbrella of India@75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate India’s 75th year of Independence.The Sankalp Se Siddhi Summit is one such flagship event.

This multi-stakeholder summit “Sankalp Se Siddhi” wasorganized jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and India@75 Foundation. The Summit convened important stakeholders to deliberate on the country’s achievements in different areas of development and the way forward.



