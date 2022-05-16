Anupama Solanki excited to be part of a comedy show

Meanwhile, the actor says that content on TV has evolved over the years. "There is a generation gap that has come and they want fast and quick shows. I mean no one is looking for storylines with too much suspense or too much mellow drama. Audiences have become intelligent and smart. They notice your acting abilities and we have to work very hard," she says.

Mumbai: Actress Anupama Solanki, who was last seen in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy', will soon be seen in the show 'Maddam Sir' and is very excited about the same.

"My new project is called 'Madam Sir' and it's a comedy show. I am playing a central character and this is the first time in my life that I will be part of a comedy show, so I am very excited," she says.

She adds: "In this show, I am working in an advertising company and my character is the creative director of the show. The full story revolves around me. We are showing how women are facing problems in their workplaces and they see lots of difficulties and pain. The story begins with a sequence on how I am fighting with my boss for my job." Talking about the role, she says: "This is the first time I am playing a positive character and I am enjoying it a lot because I always wanted to do a positive character. Before this show, I worked in a show that aired on &TV where I played a negative role."

Meanwhile, the actor says that content on TV has evolved over the years. "There is a generation gap that has come and they want fast and quick shows. I mean no one is looking for storylines with too much suspense or too much mellow drama. Audiences have become intelligent and smart. They notice your acting abilities and we have to work very hard," she says.

Talking about her future plans, Anupama adds: "My future plans are very clear. I want to do more and more serials because I have been very passionate about TV serials since my childhood. If I get good characters in movies then surely I will, but right now my target is only serials. I feel I am very creative and hardworking and I want to use my creativity for myself. Apart from that, I will do serials so that I can learn more."—IANS