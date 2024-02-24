    Menu
    Angry French farmers storm into agriculture fair in Paris ahead of Macron visit

    French farmers express their dissent at the Paris Farm Fair, demanding President Macron's resignation over rising costs, bureaucratic hurdles, and environmental regulations, amidst a backdrop of widespread protests across Europe for fair income and competition.

    French Farmers

    Paris: Some French farmers stormed into a major Paris farm fair on Saturday ahead of a planned visit by President Emmanuel Macron amid anger over costs, red tape and green regulations.

    Facing dozens of policemen inside the trade fair, the farmers were shouting and booing, calling for the resignation of Macron and using expletives aimed at the French leader.

    Macron, who is having breakfast with French farmers' union leaders, was scheduled to walk within the alleys of the trade fair afterwards.

    He canceled a debate he wanted to hold at the farm fair on Saturday with farmers, food processors and retailers, after farmers unions said they would not show up.

    Farmers have been protesting across Europe, calling for better income, less bureaucracy and denouncing unfair competition from cheap Ukrainian goods imported to help Kyiv's war effort.

    —Reuters

