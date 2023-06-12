    Menu
    Amp Energy secures USD 250 mn funding from SMBC Bank of Japan, ICG, AIIB

    The Hawk
    June12/ 2023

    New Delhi: Funding of up to USD 250 million (about Rs 2,061 crore) has been committed by the SMBC Bank of Japan (Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation), the ICG (Intermediate Capital Group), and the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) to the energy transformation platform Amp Energy India.

    Amp Energy India, headquartered in the city, has a portfolio size of more than 2.7 GW across 17 states in the country. The company plans to use the USD 250 million in capital for expansion.

    Amp Energy India serves high-profile clients in 10 distinct industries by facilitating their transition to renewable energy sources. These industries include pharmaceutical, automotive, cement, steel, heavy engineering infrastructure, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), educational institutions, information technology (IT) and data centres (IDCs), utilities, and government.—Inputs from Agencies

