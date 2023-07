New Delhi: The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on Saturday, has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a divine and majestic embodiment of our heritage.

In a tweet, he prayed for the country to make rapid progress in 'amrit kaal' towards realising its resolution and wished new zeal and energy on believers from divine blessings.

This morning, the first group of pilgrims set out from Baltal, the base camp, to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.—Inputs from Agencies