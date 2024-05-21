All India Institute Of Ayurveda Organizes An Awareness Programme For Celebration Of 10th Edition Of International Day Of Yoga, 2024

New Delhi (The Hawk): The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi organised a grand event to commemorate the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga, 2024. The theme of the event on this occasion was ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’.

Sister BK Shivani, a well-known motivational speaker the Chief Guest of this event, spoke and addressed the entire gathering as she appreciated the role of AIIA in the present era from the perspective of extending its services with respect to Ayurveda and its allied sciences in a systemic way to the society. She told youth of today should understand the importance of perseverance and the significance of Yoga for bringing a change for betterment of humanity. She asserted that a peaceful mind with the practice of yoga should help the individual take an informed decision for welfare of the society. Emphasizing that women empowerment is vital for holistic development of all. She added that any development has to be continuous process just like in a hospital, the infrastructure, the faculties and their human resource development play a pivot role for its growth.

In her inaugural speech talking about the importance of the infrastructure of the institute, AIIA Director Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, appealed to everyone to celebrate this Yoga Day for women's empowerment, for guidance and to strengthen our minds, spirits, and souls, to unite within ourselves, and to unite with the outside world by following Ayurveda's way of living. She underlined that Ayurveda and yoga are two sides of the same coin. In this perspective she observed that Ayurveda is the physical aspect of yoga, and yoga is the spiritual aspect of Ayurveda. She urged everyone not only to teach but also to practice both yoga and Ayurveda.

Ms. Bhavna Saxena, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH lauded the varied performances during the occasion including by students of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, which comprised the lively performance of Yoga Fusion Programme, as she observed that woman empowerment is a holistic concept which includes economic as well as spiritual empowerment.

As part of the International Day of Yoga celebrations, AIIA launched a booklet on Therapeutic Yoga, a 5-day Common Yoga Protocol which will be performed at various Iconic Places in Delhi by AIIA Scholars, Ayur-Yoga Promotion at international borders in collaboration with ITBP Officials and Ayush institutions in North East India, Health camp and distribution of health kits, Yoga awareness at old age homes & hospital block of AIIA.

AIIA was established on 17th Oct 2017 for the promotion and advancement of the knowledge and practice of Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine. Over the past six years, the institution has made tremendous strides in this field, becoming a hub for Ayurvedic education and research not only in India but on global scale. The event was followed by Y Break and Yoga Fusion. Senior officials from Ministry of AYUSH and Vaidya Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Padma Shri awardee Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana graced the occasion. Present at the occasion were also Deans, Senior faculties and members of AIIA.