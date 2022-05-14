Alan Ritchson joins cast of 'Fast X'

The film is in production with Vin Diesel and the core Fast cast returning alongside franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Washington: The upcoming 10th instalment in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, 'Fast X', seems to have rounded out its all-star cast with Alan Ritchson - the breakout star of the new 'Jack Reacher' series.According to Deadline, Ritchson has joined the movie just as Louis Letterier recently replaced Justin Lin as director.

The script has been co-written by Lin and Dan Mazeau.Lin will stay on as a producer along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent, reported the outlet.Ritchson seems like ideal casting for this franchise following his breakthrough performance as the titular character of Prime Video's 'Jack Reacher' series.

The series featured incredible set pieces with Ritchson, and he should fit right in with Momoa, Diesel and John Cena when it comes to eye-popping set pieces, as per Deadline.—ANI