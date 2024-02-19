Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring out their 'bromance' in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' title track

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' unveils its mesmerizing title track. The dynamic duo dances against the stunning backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is among the much-awaited projects of the year. Now, the makers have increased the excitement of the fans by dropping the title track of the film.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada" The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1759435139191308551?

Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani talked about the creation process and said, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a visual spectacle that will enthral the masses and the youth. Vishal Mishra has added a unique sound that is fresh and builds on the premise of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dancing to a foot-tapping number. We wanted to create something cool that everyone would enjoy watching on the big screen. This is popcorn entertainment at its best. The hookline of the song 'Tere piche tera yaar khada' is undeniably one of the catchiest melodies, leaving a lasting impression on music lovers."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

Speaking about the teaser, Ali Abbas Zafar earlier said, "Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India's original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience. More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024."

"The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem. I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali's magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we've put into this project," producer Jackky Bhagnani added.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

—ANI