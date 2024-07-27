    Menu
    Showbiz

    Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap injured in car accident during film shoot

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The accident occurred on MG Road at 1:30 am when their car collided with two parked bikes and overturned.

    Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan accident

    Kochi: Four people, including Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap, were injured while shooting for a stunt scene in the port city early on Saturday, police said.

    The incident occurred on MG road here by 1.30 am.

    While shooting a chase scene of the upcoming film titled Bromance, the car in which the actors travelled crashed into two bikes parked in front of a hotel and toppled, they said.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/before-you-see-'deadpool-and-wolverine'-here's-a-refresher 

    Three persons in the car including Ashokan, Prathap and a food delivery agent standing on the road suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

    The condition of the four is said to be stable now.

    —PTI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Malayalam Actors Arjun Ashokan Sangeeth Prathap Bromance Movie Stunt Accident Film Shooting Accident MG Road Incident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in