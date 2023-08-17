Akhilesh Holds Workshops For Cadres On PDA Strategy

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is holding workshops in various districts to train his cadres for the execution of his PDA strategy -- targeting the Pichada (backward), Dalit (oppressed), and Alpsankhyak (minority) communities.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) held a two-day training workshop for the party workers in Banda earlier this week. Subsequent workshops are scheduled for Fatehpur and Ferozabad.

Akhilesh believes this approach will provide a robust counter to BJP’s politics in the upcoming 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh since the ruling alliance is also focusing on OBC voters.

The workshop in Banda was organised by Akhilesh’s close aides, Sunil Singh Sajan and Udaiveer Singh, while the workshop in Fatehpur is being held under the guidance of the party’s state president, Naresh Uttam Patel, who hails from Fatehpur. In anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh’s uncle, is directly engaging with party workers in Bundelkhand -- a region the party holds high hopes for -- after a nearly seven-year hiatus. —IANS