Air India is the first international airline to use the Boeing 777-200LR

New Delhi (The Hawk): Air India has received its first Boeing 777-200 LR in accordance with the induction schedule. The name Vihaan, which translates to "dawn of a new era," was given to the plane bearing the registration number VT-AEF.

The five-year transformational programme for Air India called Vihaan AI includes specific milestones.

It will concentrate on massively expanding both its fleet and network, creating a fully redesigned client proposition, and enhancing dependability and performance.

Along with conventional classes, the Boeing aircraft that Delta Airlines is leasing contains a premium economy class. According to sources, the modified aircraft arrived in Delhi on Sunday night.

Five Boeing 777-200LRs are reportedly expected to join the fleet between December and March, according to sources. These aircraft will be used for transatlantic flights out of Indian cities.

With the debut of new flights connecting Mumbai with New York, Paris, and Frankfurt as well as the restart of nonstop flights connecting Delhi with Copenhagen, Milan, and Vienna, Air India said last week that it was strengthening and expanding its worldwide footprint.

This growth occurred as the airline continued to make strides toward growing its fleet by adding recently leased aircraft and putting back in service older aircraft.

In order to establish itself as a top-tier international airline with a heart of India, Air India unveiled its comprehensive transformation strategy in September. This strategy aims to make Air India the best in its class in terms of customer service, technology, product, reliability, and hospitality. The strategy, called Vihaan.AI, outlines Air India's goals for the following five years.

In January 2022, the Tata group once again bought Air India and Air India Express after 69 years as a government-owned company.

To ensure that Air India once again becomes a top-tier airline following the acquisition, time-bound transformation milestones have been mapped out and a series of actions have been started in their direction.

