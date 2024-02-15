After Ashok, Sanjay To Quit: Now that Congress' Ashok Chavan amid a lot of "jing, bang, lot" mumbo-jumbo, hullabaloo is BJP-affixed + rubbing shoulders with former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis doing away with the Congress for ever, he will be followed soon on his ditto foot steps by another completely crest fallen, disillusioned with the Congress but theoretically, a stolid "neta" + a fire brand not erelong when he was Editor of "united Shiv Sena's firebrand magazine Saamna". Ever since he joined the Congress, he has been at his lowest nadir, vividly recount his "all-round-able + worthy colleagues", "as he drowned in the ocean-like Congress thus unable to evince his talents any further". Taking cue from his "senior colleague" Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam is all set to call it quits to the Congress and join in all probability, the BJP that is reportedly keenly waiting to welcome him in to their fold for all times to come, confide insiders, keeping up to 'after Ashok, Sanjay to quit'.

—Soumitra Bose