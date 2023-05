Mathura (The Hawk): Two employees were seriously hurt in Thursday's hotel fire in Mathura.

Two workers were trapped after a fire broke out on the hotel's top floor at the Vrindavan Garden Hotel of the Basera Group.

The location was visited by fire trucks and three ambulances. Both of the hurt workers have been taken to the hospital.

It was reported that the fire was contained and that further inquiries were being conducted by authorities.

