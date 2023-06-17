    Menu
    Showbiz

    Adipurush opens with Rs 140 crore worldwide: producers

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June17/ 2023

    Mumbai: On Saturday, the producers of Om Raut's Ramayana retelling "Adipurush" announced that the film has grossed Rs 140 crore at the box office around the world.

    The film's production company, T-Series, released a statement claiming "highest day one collection for any film made in Hindi on pan-India level" thanks to the popularity of the Prabhas-led production.

    "A cinematic spectacle, 'Adipurush' has made a significant financial effect at the box office... According to the official release, "this magnum opus has conquered hearts with a staggering opening of 140 Crores at the Global Box Office."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Adipurush Om Raut box office T-Series Prabhas
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in