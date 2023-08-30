Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

New Delhi: On Wednesday, hours after a parliamentary panel recommended that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be reinstated in the Lok Sabha, his ban was lifted.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice on August 30 stating, "The suspension of Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023.

Chowdhury apologised for his behaviour in the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee earlier in the day, and the committee unanimously voted to lift his suspension. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was informed of the committee's findings as soon as they were finalised.—Inputs from Agencies