Adaa Khan On Her Latest Music Video 'Tera Hoya Deewana'

Mumbai: Actress Adaa Khan's latest music video, 'Tera Hoya Deewana', is getting much love and appreciation from listeners. It is a peppy dance number sung by Deep Money, while Stanley Menino D' Costa is the director of the video.

"It's a unique and cute music video. The boys who are seen dancing in it are from Dance Plus and they are amazing dancers. This Punjabi music video that has college romance in its backdrop makes you groove to its beats," says the actor, who has done six music videos in the last six months. And, all of them have done well. It seems she is enjoying this phase.

"It's not a conscious effort to change the image, it's just wanting to portray yourself in different avatars and in different looks. Like in Tera Hoya Deewana, I play a school girl, so I am flaunting both simple and glamorous looks. The variety is interesting and refreshing. Hopefully, people will enjoy seeing me in different looks. As an actor, it's very important for you to experiment," she adds.

Music videos give a different feel to actors, opines Adaa.

She explains: "The reason being in music videos you can become what you want to, play what you want, dress in different ways and it all goes with the song and the feel. People are loving my look in Tera Hoya Deewana and the feedback I am getting from my fans is amazing. Working with Mr. Vinod Bhanushali on Hitz music was a lovely experience. The team was extremely professional and talented. To get into the school girl's look, I have cut my flicks into fringes."

—IANS