    Actor Ravindra Berde dies following battle with throat cancer

    Pankaj Sharma
    December13/ 2023
    Veteran Actor Ravindra Berde, Known for Iconic Roles in Marathi and Hindi Cinema, Passes Away After a Valiant Battle Against Throat Cancer.

    Mumbai: Veteran actor Ravindra Berde, who starred in several Marathi and Hindi films, died on Tuesday night at his residence here after a long battle with throat cancer.

    According to reports, Berde, who was the brother of late actor Laxmikant Berde, was undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial hospital in suburban Bandra here.

    "Ravindra Berde ji passed away last night at his residence following a long battle with throat cancer," Laxmikant Berde's wife Priya told PTI on Wednesday via a text message.

    The Indian Film & TV Directors' Association shared the news of Berde's death on its official X page.

    "@DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Berde. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss," the association said in the post.

    Berde, who was in his late 70s, had starred both Marathi and Hindi movies such as "Aayatya Gharat Gharoba", "Pachadlela", "Thartharat", "Bhutacha Bhau" as well as "Singham", "Shodh", "Khatarnak", and "Yeshwant".

    —PTI

