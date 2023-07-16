AAP will attend Bengaluru opposition party meeting: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Party spokesman Raghav Chadha said on Sunday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would be participating in a conference of opposition parties in Bengaluru to plot a common plan to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee (PAC) at the home of party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha also praised the Congress for voting to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi in Parliament.

Before this meeting in Bengaluru, the AAP had declared it would only attend if the Congress agreed to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament with the AAP.

Chadha said, following the PAC's discussions, that the AAP, led by Kejriwal, will attend the opposition summit in Bengaluru, commencing with a dinner on Monday.

More than a dozen opposition groups will be getting together for the second time to plot a united front against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

They agreed to unify against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during their first meeting in Patna.—Inputs from Agencies