Aadhaar usage rises, 25.25 crore e-KYC transactions in Sep

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to data released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday, the number of e-KYC transactions carried out using Aadhaar increased to 25.25 crore in September, representing a growth of 7.7% compared to August.

By the end of September, according to government data, there had been a total of 1297.93 crore e-KYC transactions made through Aadhaar.

These electronic KYC transactions do away with the need for paper documents and in-person KYC verification and are only carried out with the explicit consent of Aadhaar holders.

Aadhaar was used for 175.41 crore authentication transactions in September.

Following demographic and OTP authentications, the majority of these monthly transactions used fingerprint biometric authentication.

By the end of September, 8250.36 crore Aadhaar authentications had been successfully completed overall, compared to 8074.95 crore by the end of August.

The ministry added that the network of micro-ATMS and Aadhaar Enabled Payment Systems (AEPS) have made it possible for 1549.84 crore last mile banking transactions to date, with 21.03 crore of those AEPS transactions taking place in India alone in September. According to the press release, it has made financial inclusion possible at the base of the pyramid.

The adult population of India is now almost entirely Aadhaar-enabled.

By the end of September, Aadhaar saturation was 93.92% across all age groups, according to the ministry.

More than 1.62 crore Aadhaar cards were successfully updated by residents in September, compared to 1.46 crore updates in August, and as of the end of September, 66.63 crore Aadhaar numbers had been successfully updated in response to requests from residents. These requests for updates relate to demographic and biometric updates carried out at Aadhaar centres both physically and online.

(Inputs from Agencies)