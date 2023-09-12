763 sitting MPs have Rs 29,251 cr assets, 385 MPs have assets worth Rs 7,051 cr: Report

New Delhi: The average assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is Rs 38.33 crore and the total assets for 385 BJP MPs is Rs 7,051 crore while the total assets of 763 sitting MPs are Rs 29,251 crore, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report said that it has have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the nation and the data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MPs prior to contesting their last elections and subsequent bye-elections

In its report it said: "The average of assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is Rs 38.33 crore. While the average assets of MPs with declared criminal cases is Rs 50.03 crore. As compared to this, the average assets of MPs with no criminal cases is Rs 30.50 crore."

It also said that the total assets of 763 sitting MPs are Rs 29,251 crore.

The report highlighted that the total assets for 385 BJP MPs analysed is Rs 7,051 crore, for 16 TRS MPs analysed is Rs 6,136 crore, for 31 YSRCP MPs analysed is Rs 4,766 crore, for 81 Congress MPs analysed is Rs 3,169 crore and 11 AAP MPs have total assets worth Rs 1,318 crore.

The report further said that the state with the highest average assets per MP is Telangana (24 MPs) with average assets of Rs 262.26 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (36 MPs) with average assets of Rs 150.76 crore and Punjab (20 MPs) with average assets of Rs 88.94 crore.

While the state with the lowest average assets of MPs is Lakshadweep (1 MP) with average assets of Rs 9.38 lakh, followed by Tripura (3 MPs) with average assets of Rs 1.09 crore and Manipur (3 MPs) with average assets of Rs 1.12 crore, the report said.

"Among the major parties, the average assets per MP for 385 BJP MPs analysed is Rs 18.31 crore, 81 Congress MPs have average assets of Rs 39.12 crore, 36 AITC MPs have average assets worth Rs 8.72 crore, 31 YSRCP MPs have average assets worth Rs. 153.76 crore, 16 TRS MPs have average assets worth Rs 383.51 crore, 8 NCP MPs have average assets worth Rs 30.11 crore and 11 AAP MPs have average assets of Rs 119.84 crore," it said.

The report said, "Out of the 763 MPs analysed, 53 (7 per cent) are billionaires.

It said seven (29 per cent) out of 24 MPs from Telangana, 9 (25 per cent) out of 36 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, 2 (20 per cent) out of 10 MPs from Delhi, 4 (20 per cent) out of 20 MPs from Punjab, 1(13 per cent) out of 8 MPs from Uttarakhand, 6 (9 per cent) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra and 3 (8 per cent) out of 39 MPs from Karnataka have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

The report also said that 14 (4 per cent) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 6 (7 per cent) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 7 (44 per cent) out of 16 MPs from TRS, 7 (23 per cent) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP, 3 (27 per cent) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 2 (100 per cent) out of 2 MPs from SAD and 1 (3 per cent) out of 36 MPs from Trinamool Congress have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

—IANS