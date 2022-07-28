    Menu
    Economy & Business

    5G telecom auction stretches to 4th day; Rs 1,49,623 crore worth bids received so far

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July28/ 2022

    16 rounds of bidding completed in three days; auction to continue on Friday

    New Delhi:The auction of 5G spectrum for telephony services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday after 16 rounds of bidding fetched bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore.


    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.


    Bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, he said.


    This is marginally higher than Rs 1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction.


    The minister said industry is committed to taking services to rural areas.—PTI

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :5G telecom auction Ashwini Vaishnaw
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in