225 Judges Posted Without Human Intervention: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: For the first time, the Allahabad High Court has posted 225 newly-recruited Civil Judges (junior division) to various districts of the state through a software without any human intervention.

A press release issued by the Registrar (Protocol) of the High Court informed that all the postings were done by ‘Automatic district allocation system’ a software developed in-house to eliminate human intervention in allocation of stations of posting.

“The single-click generation of the allocation list was successfully done in the august presence of Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta while sitting in consultation with the senior judge of the High Court, Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra, who also chairs the computerisation committee of the High Court”, read the press release. The detailed notification regarding posting will follow soon. —IANS