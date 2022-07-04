143 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far, 32 in June

New Delhi : Over 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, including 32 in June, a civic report said on Monday.

Till June 27, the city had logged 134 cases of dengue.





Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June, it said, adding zero cases were reported this month till July 2.





As such, the count of dengue cases reported in the national capital this year stood at 143 till July 2. No death due to the disease have been reported so far, as per the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).





The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and July 2 last year was 36. The corresponding figure was 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017, the report said.





Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.





Civic officials said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to a congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.





Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths, the highest since 2016.





In 2016, 10 deaths due to the disease were reported in the city.





Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018 and 10 in 2017.





According to official data, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, and 1,072 in 2020.





In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October alone. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.





Delhi also has reported 27 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year, the report said. (PTI)