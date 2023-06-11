1,3000 Gujarat cops trained in basic life-saving skills

Ahmedabad: On Sunday, a renowned hospital hosted a CPR awareness programme with the goal of providing law enforcement professionals with the knowledge and abilities necessary to save lives in emergency situations.

To provide training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the police officers and employees of the Ahmedabad Rural area, this event was held in conjunction with the Gujarat division of the Indian Society of Anesthesiologists.

First responders can provide immediate aid to persons in medical situations by using their expertise of CPR until professional medical care arrives.

As part of a larger initiative to improve law enforcement's performance in times of crisis and increase community safety and readiness, the event successfully trained 1,300 police officers and staff as part of the CPR Training Programme.

The event was presided over by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and top police officers including DGP Vikas Sahai, ADGP, Law and Order, Narasimha Komar, Inspector General of Police, Ahmedabad, V. Chandrasekhar, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Premvir Singh Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nilesh Jajdia, other high-ranking police officers, MLAs, and local dignitaries were also present at the event.—Inputs from Agencies