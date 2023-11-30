    Menu
    13 dead in Kazakhstan hostel fire

    Pankaj Sharma
    November30/ 2023
    Tragedy Strikes Almaty: 13 Lives Lost in Hostel Fire Incident; Emergency Response Underway as Investigations Continue.

    Almaty: Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almatyon Thursday, the city's emergencies department said in a statement.

    The fire broke out in the basement of the three-storey residential building, where the first floor and basement had been converted into a hostel, reports Xinhua news agency.

    There were initially 72 people in the hostel at the time of the incident, the department said.

    A total of 59 people were evacuated, it added.

    The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.

    —IANS

