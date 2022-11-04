11 dead when SUV collided with bus in Betul, M.P

Bhopal (The Hawk): According to authorities, an SUV they were riding in collided with a bus in the Betul area of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in at least 11 deaths and close to six injuries.

The mishap occurred late on Thursday. According to a preliminary inquiry, the SUV driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling at a fast speed, causing it to crash into a bus.

The SUV struck the bus head-on as it was leaving Amravati, Maharashtra, killing everyone in its path.

According to the police chief, the SUV and empty bus hit head-on at around two in the morning when they were both travelling down the road. "All of the fatalities were labourers who had been employed for the previous 20 days in the Kalamata village of the Amravati area. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, they departed from Amravati and encountered an accident here "cited by the Betul Police.

With regards to the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an ex-gratia payment from the PMNRF to the surviving family members of each fatality of Rs 2 lakh. "terribly saddened by the deaths brought on by an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the families of the deceased. May those who were hurt quickly heal. The next of kin of each deceased person would receive an ex-gratia payment from PMNRF of Rs. 2 lakh. The injured would receive Rs. 50,000, "Premier Modi tweeted.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, also sent his condolences and declared that each deceased person's relatives would receive Rs. 2 lakh in compensation, while those who were injured would receive Rs. 10,000.

(Inputs from Agencies)