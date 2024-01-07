'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to release in Japan

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Sparks International Excitement! Prabhas starrer set to captivate Japanese audiences this summer, marking a cinematic milestone. The saga continues its global journey with a Latin American release on March 7. Dive into the fictional city of Khansaar, where friendship, action, and intrigue collide, grossing Rs 650 crore worldwide. Hombale Films and Twin join forces for an epic cinematic experience.

Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.



"#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2," the makers said on the official X page of 'Salaar' on Saturday.

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.



Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It has grossed Rs 650 crore at worldwide box office.



Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

—PTI