‘Politics Of Revenge’, Says Congress On ED Summons To Gandhis

New Delhi: The Congress has termed the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as “politics of revenge”. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abbishek Manu Singhvi said: “This is a politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target opposition leaders as they have done to other opponents in the country.”

The Congress leaders said that there is no case made out of it and its only intention is “malafide”. As there is no money involved in the case, the Congress sources say that the case was closed in 2015. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose. The Enforcement Directorate has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi.”

The ED on Wednesday summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in money laundering case relating to the National Herald. Both will have to appear before the probe agency to record their statements on June 8. The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders including Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald fund.—IANS