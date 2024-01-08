'Oppenheimer' Secures Victory with 5 Golden Globes: Unveiling the Full Roster of Winners

Dazzling Highlights from 81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' Triumphs with 5 Wins, 'Succession' Dominates TV, and Surprises Abound in Hollywood's Celebrated Awards Ceremony.

Golden Globes: In a dazzling start to Hollywood's awards season, the 81st Golden Globes unfolded with a mix of chaos and brilliance. Hosted by Jo Koy, the ceremony witnessed a rollercoaster of moments, from a turbulent monologue to winners embracing the event with varying levels of seriousness. Oppenheimer emerged as the front-runner for the upcoming Oscars, clinching five Globes, including Best Drama, Christopher Nolan's directing, and Cillian Murphy's outstanding performance. Noteworthy recognitions also went to 'Barbie,' 'The Holdovers,' and 'Poor Things.'



Key Highlights:



—Despite being the most nominated film with nine nods, 'Barbie' secured two wins, including the newly introduced prize for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and another for Best Song.



—HBO's "Succession" dominated the television categories, winning Best Drama, Actress (Sarah Snook), Actor (Kieran Culkin), and Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen).



—'Poor Things,' a whimsical science-fiction romance, claimed the title of Best Movie, Comedy, or Musical. Emma Stone was honored as the Best Comedic Actress, while Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) received the accolade for Best Comedic Actor.



—Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous person to win Best Actress in a Drama for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'



—Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) earned recognition as Best Supporting Actress, while Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) secured Best Supporting Actor.



—Netflix's 'Beef' and FX's 'The Bear' each scored three Globes. 'Beef' was crowned Best Limited Series, with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun winning for their outstanding performances. 'The Bear' triumphed as Best Comedy, with Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White honored for their roles.



This edition of the Golden Globes marked the first gathering of the Hollywood establishment since resolving twin union strikes that halted industry operations for a significant part of the past year. The awards aimed to move beyond the shadow of an ethics, finance, and diversity scandal, resulting in the show's sale, a voting body overhaul, and a network shift from NBC to CBS.



In a departure from recent years, where the Globes embraced progressive causes, this edition steered clear of political themes. Host and winners alike refrained from delving into contentious topics such as the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Yet, amidst the changes, the essence of the Globes remained constant. Awards were spread generously across a diverse range of movies, with five films securing at least two trophies. Adding an element of surprise, the Best Screenplay award went to the French film 'Anatomy of a Fall,' deviating from Gold Derby's predictions, which anticipated a win for 'Barbie.'

2024 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS





Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer





Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Poor Things





Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron





Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie





Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall





Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon





Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer





Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things





Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers





Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers





Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer





Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer





Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall





Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer





Best Original Song, Motion Picture

What Was I Made For?, from Barbie





Best Television Series, Drama

Succession





Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”





Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Beef





Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession





Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession





Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear





Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear





Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong, Beef





Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef





Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown





Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession





Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

