    'Oppenheimer' Secures Victory with 5 Golden Globes: Unveiling the Full Roster of Winners

    The Hawk
    January8/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Dazzling Highlights from 81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' Triumphs with 5 Wins, 'Succession' Dominates TV, and Surprises Abound in Hollywood's Celebrated Awards Ceremony.

    Cillian Murphy

    Golden Globes: In a dazzling start to Hollywood's awards season, the 81st Golden Globes unfolded with a mix of chaos and brilliance. Hosted by Jo Koy, the ceremony witnessed a rollercoaster of moments, from a turbulent monologue to winners embracing the event with varying levels of seriousness. Oppenheimer emerged as the front-runner for the upcoming Oscars, clinching five Globes, including Best Drama, Christopher Nolan's directing, and Cillian Murphy's outstanding performance. Noteworthy recognitions also went to 'Barbie,' 'The Holdovers,' and 'Poor Things.'

    Key Highlights:

    —Despite being the most nominated film with nine nods, 'Barbie' secured two wins, including the newly introduced prize for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and another for Best Song.

    —HBO's "Succession" dominated the television categories, winning Best Drama, Actress (Sarah Snook), Actor (Kieran Culkin), and Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen).

    —'Poor Things,' a whimsical science-fiction romance, claimed the title of Best Movie, Comedy, or Musical. Emma Stone was honored as the Best Comedic Actress, while Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) received the accolade for Best Comedic Actor.

    —Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous person to win Best Actress in a Drama for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'

    —Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) earned recognition as Best Supporting Actress, while Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) secured Best Supporting Actor.

    —Netflix's 'Beef' and FX's 'The Bear' each scored three Globes. 'Beef' was crowned Best Limited Series, with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun winning for their outstanding performances. 'The Bear' triumphed as Best Comedy, with Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White honored for their roles.

    This edition of the Golden Globes marked the first gathering of the Hollywood establishment since resolving twin union strikes that halted industry operations for a significant part of the past year. The awards aimed to move beyond the shadow of an ethics, finance, and diversity scandal, resulting in the show's sale, a voting body overhaul, and a network shift from NBC to CBS.

    In a departure from recent years, where the Globes embraced progressive causes, this edition steered clear of political themes. Host and winners alike refrained from delving into contentious topics such as the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Yet, amidst the changes, the essence of the Globes remained constant. Awards were spread generously across a diverse range of movies, with five films securing at least two trophies. Adding an element of surprise, the Best Screenplay award went to the French film 'Anatomy of a Fall,' deviating from Gold Derby's predictions, which anticipated a win for 'Barbie.'

    2024 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS


    Best Motion Picture, Drama
    Oppenheimer


    Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Poor Things


    Best Motion Picture, Animated
    The Boy and the Heron


    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
    Barbie


    Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
    Anatomy of a Fall


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Emma Stone, Poor Things


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
    Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer


    Best Director, Motion Picture
    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer


    Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
    Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall


    Best Original Score, Motion Picture
    Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer


    Best Original Song, Motion Picture
    What Was I Made For?, from Barbie


    Best Television Series, Drama
    Succession


    Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
    “The Bear”


    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
    Beef


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
    Sarah Snook, Succession


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
    Kieran Culkin, Succession


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
    Ayo Edebiri, The Bear


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
    Ali Wong, Beef


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Steven Yeun, Beef


    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
    Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown


    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
    Matthew Macfadyen, Succession


    Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
    Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

    —Input from Agencies

