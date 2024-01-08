'Oppenheimer' Secures Victory with 5 Golden Globes: Unveiling the Full Roster of Winners

Golden Globes: In a dazzling start to Hollywood's awards season, the 81st Golden Globes unfolded with a mix of chaos and brilliance. Hosted by Jo Koy, the ceremony witnessed a rollercoaster of moments, from a turbulent monologue to winners embracing the event with varying levels of seriousness. Oppenheimer emerged as the front-runner for the upcoming Oscars, clinching five Globes, including Best Drama, Christopher Nolan's directing, and Cillian Murphy's outstanding performance. Noteworthy recognitions also went to 'Barbie,' 'The Holdovers,' and 'Poor Things.'
Key Highlights:
—Despite being the most nominated film with nine nods, 'Barbie' secured two wins, including the newly introduced prize for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and another for Best Song.
—HBO's "Succession" dominated the television categories, winning Best Drama, Actress (Sarah Snook), Actor (Kieran Culkin), and Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen).
—'Poor Things,' a whimsical science-fiction romance, claimed the title of Best Movie, Comedy, or Musical. Emma Stone was honored as the Best Comedic Actress, while Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) received the accolade for Best Comedic Actor.
—Lily Gladstone made history by becoming the first Indigenous person to win Best Actress in a Drama for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'
—Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) earned recognition as Best Supporting Actress, while Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) secured Best Supporting Actor.
—Netflix's 'Beef' and FX's 'The Bear' each scored three Globes. 'Beef' was crowned Best Limited Series, with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun winning for their outstanding performances. 'The Bear' triumphed as Best Comedy, with Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White honored for their roles.
This edition of the Golden Globes marked the first gathering of the Hollywood establishment since resolving twin union strikes that halted industry operations for a significant part of the past year. The awards aimed to move beyond the shadow of an ethics, finance, and diversity scandal, resulting in the show's sale, a voting body overhaul, and a network shift from NBC to CBS.
In a departure from recent years, where the Globes embraced progressive causes, this edition steered clear of political themes. Host and winners alike refrained from delving into contentious topics such as the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Yet, amidst the changes, the essence of the Globes remained constant. Awards were spread generously across a diverse range of movies, with five films securing at least two trophies. Adding an element of surprise, the Best Screenplay award went to the French film 'Anatomy of a Fall,' deviating from Gold Derby's predictions, which anticipated a win for 'Barbie.'
2024 GOLDEN GLOBE WINNERS
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
What Was I Made For?, from Barbie
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“The Bear”
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
—Input from Agencies