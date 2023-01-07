'NDA Govt Committed To Fulfilling Aspirations'

Modi Congratulates People Of Nagaland For Dev Works

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Nagaland for the development works which cover key sectors like connectivity, education, tourism and energy, said a press release on Prime Minister's Office.

In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland for the development works which cover key sectors like connectivity, education, tourism and energy."

"The NDA Government is committed to fulfilling aspirations of the dynamic people of Nagaland,": PM Modi added. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the northeastern states - Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland - all three of which go to the polls during the first quarter of this year and Mizoram at the end of the year. "The Prime Minister's focus is simply on the prosperity, progress, and welfare of the people of the region. That is why it's even more important that the continuity of NDA governments in the state along with the Centre happens," a senior Union minister had told ANI last week.

Nagaland currently has a 'no opposition' government headed by Nephiu Rio. The NDPP president who is the nine-time Nagaland CM has struck a pre-poll arrangement with BJP with the saffron party to contest 20 out of 60 seats. In 2018 out of 20 seats contested the BJP was able to win 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has coined the term 'Ashtalakshmi' for the eight sister states of the northeast has had a special focus on the region.

"No other Prime Minister has visited the North East as much as him. In his tenure as PM he has made over 50 visits to the region," a Union minister said.

—ANI