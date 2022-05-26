    Menu
    'La Jauria' wins Grand Prize at Cannes Critics' Week: Check full list

    The Hawk
    May26/ 2022

    According to Deadline, La Jauria won two awards at Critics' Week tonight, including the SACD Prize.

    The plot revolves around Eli, a country boy who is imprisoned in a Colombian tropical forest experimental minors' centre for a crime he committed with his friend El Mono. Every day, the teenagers engage in physically demanding manual labour as well as intensive group therapy. El Mono arrives at the same centre one day, bringing with him a past that Eli is trying to forget. As reported by Deadline, the film is "a very special film" with "a finely calibrated mix of recognisable social realism and dystopian weirdness." Charlotte Wells' Aftersun (review here), starring Paul Mescal, and Emmanuelle Nicot's Love According To Dalva (review here) for young star Zelda Samson both received nominations tonight.

    Here's the full list of winners:

    Prizes of the Jury

    Grand Prize

    La Jauria, dir: Andres Ramirez Pulido

    French Touch Prize of the Jury

    Aftersun, dir: Charlotte Wells

    Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award

    Zelda Samson for Love According To Dalva

    Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film

    Ice Merchants, dir: Joao Gonzalez

    Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

    The Woodcutter Story, dir: Mikko Myllylahti

    SACD Prize

    Andres Ramirez Pulido, director/writer of La Jauria

    Canal+ Award for Short Film

    On Xerxes' Throne, dir: Evi Kalogiropoulou—ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :75th Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival 2022 La Jauria
