'La Jauria' wins Grand Prize at Cannes Critics' Week: Check full list

Washington: As the Cannes Film Festival nears its conclusion on Saturday night, sidebar Critics' Week handed out its awards this evening, with Andres Ramirez Pulido's La Jauria winning the Grand Prize. As this is Pulido's first feature, the film is also eligible for the Camera d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday during the festival's main closing ceremony.According to Deadline, La Jauria won two awards at Critics' Week tonight, including the SACD Prize.

The plot revolves around Eli, a country boy who is imprisoned in a Colombian tropical forest experimental minors' centre for a crime he committed with his friend El Mono. Every day, the teenagers engage in physically demanding manual labour as well as intensive group therapy. El Mono arrives at the same centre one day, bringing with him a past that Eli is trying to forget. As reported by Deadline, the film is "a very special film" with "a finely calibrated mix of recognisable social realism and dystopian weirdness." Charlotte Wells' Aftersun (review here), starring Paul Mescal, and Emmanuelle Nicot's Love According To Dalva (review here) for young star Zelda Samson both received nominations tonight.

Here's the full list of winners:

Prizes of the Jury

Grand Prize

La Jauria, dir: Andres Ramirez Pulido

French Touch Prize of the Jury

Aftersun, dir: Charlotte Wells

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award

Zelda Samson for Love According To Dalva

Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film

Ice Merchants, dir: Joao Gonzalez

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution

The Woodcutter Story, dir: Mikko Myllylahti

SACD Prize

Andres Ramirez Pulido, director/writer of La Jauria

Canal+ Award for Short Film

On Xerxes' Throne, dir: Evi Kalogiropoulou—ANI