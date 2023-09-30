'Khichdi 2' teaser: Parekh family is back to leave you in splits

Mumbai (Maharashtra): On Saturday, the makers of 'Khichdi 2' left the audience in splits with the launch of the film's teaser.

Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia(JD), the film is an adventurous roller-coaster ride that explores new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Jamnadas Majethia (JD), Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Kirti Kulhari. Pratik Gandhi also made a special appearance in the teaser.

The brief teaser started with the display of picturesque locations with a voiceover saying that every mission is impossible in the beginning, while some are completed by Tiger, some are taken over by Pathaan. And then we were introduced to Parekh family members and their encounters with rib-tickling situations in their daily lives.

The teaser has received a thumbs-up from netizens.

"Wow... can't wait for the film," a social media user commented.

"World best picture bhaishaaabbb," another one wrote.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie "seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds," read a statement.

'Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series, and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film.

'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' will be released on November 17.

—ANI