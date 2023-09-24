'Just Married': Raghav, Parineeti's first picture as husband-wife goes viral

Udaipur: The first photo of the newly-wed Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, posted immediately after their wedding rituals, has gone viral on social media.



The viral photo shows Parineeti in a pink saree with a matching choora. We can see her sporting sindoor. She opted for minimal makeup and a heavy neckpiece.



Raghav looks handsome in a black suit designed by his maternal uncle and can be seen holding on to his wife. Both are posing for cameras.



Earlier, the sister duo (tennis star) Sania and Anam Mirza revealed their look from their bestie Parineeti's marriage. They both looked ethereal in ethnic outfits.



Sania wore a multi-coloured sharara set and paired it with a mauve pink dupatta. She completed the look with choker neck piece and matching earrings. With dark brown lipstick and glossy makeup, Sania kept her hair tied in a bun.



Anam sported a parrot green ruffles-style saree. She accessorised the look with a watch and a bracelet, and kept her hair open.



Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, meanwhile, looked his dapper self in a silver bandhgala and white pyjamas. He paired the outfit with matching dupatta and black shoes.



Their marriage was solemnised on Sunday evening at a luxury hotel here in the presence of close friends and family, with the assembled paparazzi having to satisfy themselves with only long-distance shots, such as those of Raghav enjoying a boat ride on Lake Pichola.



The jaimala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m.



The guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora.



The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.



For the wedding, Parineeti wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.



— IANS