'I Call Upon All Of You To Be Proud Indians, Keep Your Nation Always First: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon everyone to be proud Indians, always keep Nation first. “Take pride in your historical achievements. The world is stunned in recognition of your historical achievements”, extolled the Vice-President, while flagging off the off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Bike Rally from Pragati Maidan, Delhi today. Appreciating the enthusiasm and joy of the participating parliamentarians, Shri Dhankhar underscored the importance of such events in creating amicable and friendly atmosphere. Exuding confidence, the Vice President also emphasized that in 2047, when India completes 100 years of its independence, it will be at the top of the global stage.

Shri Dhankhar also underlined that today is an occasion to acknowledge and commemorate the sacrifice and contributions of our freedom fighters and founding fathers, exhorted every Indian to ensure that the National Flag, which is the symbol of our Nation's Pride, flies high. The Vice-President also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Culture for successfully organizing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and Bike-rally to amplify this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy said , “Like last year we all must unite again and make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign successful . Har Ghar Tiranga showcases our unity and integrity as a nation”. From today, every village, every educational institute, every city will organise a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ all over the country till 15th August Independence Day, Shri G. Kishan Reddy disclosed.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that last year, on appeal of PM Shri Narendra Modi, every Indian came forward & proudly hoisted the Tiranga in their houses and the awe-inspiring visuals of last year fill every Indian with pride.

Sh Anurag Thakur said that the tricolour is our national pride, symbol of our unity, freedom & patriotism. It represents the legacy of our great nation & the sacrifices of the brave daughters & sons of India.

Shri Anurag Thakur urged every Indian to come out & celebrate independence day with the same vigour & excitement, and paint the horizon with the tricolour.

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal; Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Minister of State for Law & Justice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for Culture, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The rally was organised by the Ministry of Culture under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to amplify the awareness of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.. It is a Government of India initiative to foster a sense of patriotism and connect between the people of India and the National Flag in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat . Several Union Ministers also participated in the motorcycle rally. The bike rally was flagged off from Hall No. 14 of Pragati Maidan and passed through Bhairon Marg towards India Gate. The rally took a complete circle of India Gate and ended at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, opposite the National War Memorial. The occasion also saw lively cultural performances paying tribute to the nation and evoking a sense of patriotism

The bike rally hosted last year ahead of Independence Day was a huge success. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign united and encouraged the people of the entire nation to envisage the emotions of a collective celebration and to amplify patriotic fervour. Like last year, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has urged every citizen to join in by proudly hoisting the National Flag at their residences. The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign has evoked an exceptional and heartfelt response from the public. The previous year witnessed the campaign being executed on an extensive scale, garnering remarkable momentum and significant public engagement, epitomizing the essence of Jan Bhagidari.