'Broken record': India hits out at Pakistan for references to Ayodhya, CAA in UNGA

Criticizing Pakistan's "stagnant" stance amidst global progress, highlighting the misinterpretation of Indian policies like the Ram Temple construction and Citizenship Amendment Act during the Islamophobia resolution debate.

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan and described it as a “broken record” that remains stagnant while the world progresses after Islamabad’s envoy here made references to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Citizenship Amendment Act during remarks to the UN General Assembly.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said this while responding to comments made by Pakistan’s Ambassador Munir Akram during the plenary meeting on Friday where the resolution ‘Measures to combat Islamophobia’, introduced by Pakistan, was adopted by the 193-member UN General Assembly.



"One final point concerns a delegation (and its remarks) that, much like a broken record, remains sadly stagnant while the world progresses,” she said.

Akram made references to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as well as to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.



Kamboj said it is “unfortunate indeed to witness this delegation’s limited and misguided perspective on matters relating to my country, the more so, when the General Assembly considers a matter that demands wisdom, depth, and a global outlook from the entire membership – perhaps not the forte of this delegation.”



Kamboj delivered a statement in explanation of India's position during the adoption of the resolution on 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' at the UNGA.



The General Assembly adopted the resolution, with 115 nations voting in favour, none against and 44 abstentions, including India, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Ukraine and the UK.

—PTI