‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Garners Overwhelmingly Positive First Reactions

Los Angeles: Fans have a reason to say ‘Wakanda Forever!’ as the recent superhero film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ saw its world premiere in Hollywood recently, and the first reactions from the critics are simply wholesome and overwhelming.

It appears that there wasn’t a dry eye in the theatre during the film’s 160-minute runtime, reports Variety. Anticipation for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has been sky high. The first entry was one of the biggest hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing $700 million at the domestic box office and $1.3 billion worldwide. ‘Black Panther’ also became the first comic book movie nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

According to Variety, the sequel, which pits the nation of Wakanda against Namor and the undersea nation of Talokan, stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett. The film’s events follow the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman in prior Marvel entries. Boseman died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“It is an incredible honour for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam packed with exciting stuff,” Wright told Variety earlier this year about the film. “We honoured him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise. We just committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced – and we faced a lot of circumstances, a lot of difficult situations – but we came together as a team, and we poured everything into this movie.”

Brian Davids of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ hailed the film as “Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date,” praising all elements from the performances to the crafts. The Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore called the film “definitely a Comic Book Movie,” but had strong praise for the film’s ability to tell an “intimate and heartfelt” story within a bigger scope.

Film critic Orlando Maldonado said that the film possesses a “maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU.”

—IANS