'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton is back in Tim Burton's intriguing sequel

Makers of the upcoming American fantasy horror comedy film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', which is a sequel to the 1988 picture 'Beetlejuice', unveiled the trailer of the movie, reported People.

Warner Bros. has released the first teaser trailer for filmmaker Tim Burton's much-anticipated sequel to his 1988 blockbuster.

Michael Keaton, who starred in the original movie as the titular green-haired ghost, is back for the sequel more than 30 years later, as well as original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' also stars Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega, who previously collaborated with Burton, 65, on the Netflix series Wednesday. Monica Bellucci, who is dating Burton, will also feature in the film.

According to a synopsis, "After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened," as per People.

"With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

The picture is Burton's first feature since directing Disney's live-action adaptation of Dumbo in 2019.

O'Hara, 69, recently teased that she filmed one-on-one scenes with Keaton, 72, for the upcoming project. "I'd been in the first movie in group scenes with Michael, but in this, I had an actual moment where the two of us just...," she said. "And it was just so crazy and thrilling, really to just be face-to-face with Beetlejuice." "He looks the same," she joked. "Beetlejuice has aged very well."

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' is in theatres September 6, reported People.

