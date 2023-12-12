'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' lead at Golden Globe nominations 2024

Golden Globe 2024 Nominations Unveiled: Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' and Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' Lead, TV Favorites, Diversity Changes, and Controversies Discussed.

Los Angeles: Margot Robbie-starrer "Barbie" and Cillian Murphy's "Oppenheimer" lead the nominations at the Golden Globe Awards with nine and eight nominations respectively.



“Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” have received seven nominations each.



Actors Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are among the acting nominees, reports bbc.com.



Among the TV nomination, “Succession” has topped with nine in total, including best TV drama series.



“Only Murders in the Building”, “The Diplomat”, “The Morning Show” and “The Crown” are among other TV shows to be nominated.



South Korean film Past Lives is the most nominated non-English language film with a total of five nominations.



Barbie's nine nominations include Robbie as best actress in a musical or comedy, Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor, and Greta Gerwig as best director.



Three of Barbie's nine nominations are for best original song - namely Dance The Night by Dua Lipa, I'm Just Ken by Ryan Gosling and What What I Made For? by Billie Eilish.



“Oppenheimer” is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement and best original score. Emily Blunt has also been nominated for her supporting role in the film.



Cillian Murphy is one of the six nominees for best actor in a drama for his role in the biographical movie about J Robert Oppenheimer.



Others nominated in the category include Bradley Cooper in Maestro, Colman Domingo in Rusin and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers, which is set to be released in January.



It had looked as if the 81st Golden Globes would not be televised this year, after organisers struggled to find a broadcast partner following recent controversies. But producers recently struck a deal with US network CBS, which also broadcasts the Grammy Awards, and the ceremony will also stream on Paramount+.



The organisation which was behind the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), attracted controversy in recent years due to allegations of corruption and a lack of diversity within its membership.



The group introduced changes as a result, announcing in October their membership had increased from around 90 to 300 and was now significantly more diverse.



It has not yet been announced who will present the 2024 Globes, but the ceremony has a history of hiring acerbic hosts who make cutting jokes at the expense of the A-list nominees in attendance - much to the delight of audiences at home.



The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on 7 January.

—IANS