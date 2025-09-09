Youth of Bengal should learn from Nepal: BJP leader hails Gen Z protest against corruption

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Nepal following the violent Gen Z-led protests, BJP leader Arjun Singh, on Tuesday, praised Nepal’s youth for rising against corruption and urged young people in West Bengal to take inspiration from them.

Reacting to the Nepal government lifting its controversial social media ban after intense public outcry and mass protests, Singh said, “The people of Nepal, who belong to our society, have raised their voices and launched a movement against corruption. I salute the youth aged 18 to 30 years, and I urge the people of Bengal to take inspiration from them.”

He further added, “Despite so much corruption, the people of Bengal are still waiting for the country’s Prime Minister to act. You are not getting jobs, have no security, and women’s safety is at stake. When will you wake up?”

Singh also called for the youth of Bengal to “stand in the front row and raise their voice against the deteriorating law and order in West Bengal.”

The comments come in the backdrop of intensifying protests in Nepal, which were triggered by the government’s ban on 26 social media and messaging Apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The ban, initially justified as a regulatory move, was widely perceived as an attack on free speech and digital freedom.

On Monday, tens of thousands of Gen Z protesters flooded the streets of Kathmandu, storming government buildings and clashing with police. Security forces responded with live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas, resulting in at least 19 deaths, according to local media.

In the aftermath, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, and the government lifted the social media ban, though without issuing a formal notification.

Another minister in Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s Cabinet also stepped down on Tuesday, condemning the state’s use of violence against peaceful demonstrators.

Curfew has been reimposed in parts of Kathmandu Valley amid fears of further unrest, even as smaller protests continue across the country.

