Young, first-time voters queue up as Bangladesh holds first general election after political shift

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) Voting in the parliamentary elections was underway across Bangladesh on Thursday, with long queues forming outside polling centres in the capital Dhaka as citizens turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in a historic contest.

The election marks the first general elections since the collapse of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule, which ended nearly 18 months ago following massive nationwide protests that reshaped the country’s political landscape.

From early morning, voters, including a significant number of first-time electors, were seen lining up at various polling stations across Dhaka, expressing optimism about the country’s future and calling for reform, stability and an end to corruption.

Speaking to IANS, a first-time voter, after casting her ballot, said: "I am very happy and excited to come here to vote. I have never voted before. I hope my vote contributes to a healthy and prosperous city. I hope that whoever comes to power through this election will make Bangladesh safe and prosperous."

Another voter said: "We hope to see a beautiful Bangladesh through this election. We want a corruption-free Bangladesh."

Several young voters described the election as a defining moment for the country.

"I want to see a person with a progressive mentality, a person with good ethics and leadership skills, to come into power in the country. It’s my first time voting, and I am quite excited. Overall, I want someone with progressive thinking and strong leadership," said another first-time voter.

One voter highlighted what he described as a more open voting atmosphere compared to the past. "I feel quite accomplished in the sense that this is the first time we have been able to vote quite liberally. There was a previous election where I cast my first vote, but this was the first time we could do it without any hesitation," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, a 27-year-old first-time voter said he had not been able to vote earlier. "It’s a great feeling. I voted for the first time in my life. I didn’t have the chance to vote in the last regime for many years in this country. After all, I got to decide. The first step is obviously to choose the right person to represent us. That’s why I’m here," he said.

Calls for systemic reforms were also prominent among voters. "I’m feeling very good and positive. This is my first vote, and it has been a very good experience. Reforms are very much needed for this country because we have been under a lot of mismanagement and corruption. Reform of our Constitution, rules and overall governance will bring change," said another young voter.

Security has been tightened across the capital and other parts of the country to ensure peaceful polling. The army has been deployed in Dhaka to assist civil authorities, while police personnel on horseback were seen patrolling key areas around polling stations.

Authorities have urged citizens to vote peacefully and maintain law and order as the country undertakes a crucial electoral exercise expected to determine its political direction in the coming years.

Polling is scheduled to continue through the day.

