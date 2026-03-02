You cannot impose your views on anyone forcefully: Sukhdeo Bhagat on Iran-Israel conflict

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Monday commented on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict and the recent killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, emphasising the importance of respecting the sovereignty of nations.

Read More

“Every country has the right to decide who should be its government and who should elect it. It is their right; and we should not interfere in that,” Bhagat told IANS, adding, “I would definitely like to say that with power, you cannot impose your views on anyone.”

Addressing the broader Iran-Israel conflict, the Congress MP stated, “There are two things. India’s policy, if we talk in the context of India, is against aggression against any sovereign country; we want peace. We want dialogue. And if we talk about the UN Charter, or if you see our Constitution, Article 51, wars are violations of these principles. War is in itself a problem.”

He added that historical Indian leaders had consistently supported diplomacy over conflict. “If we talk about Nehru Ji or Indira Ji, and there is silence from our government today. India is not clear on its stand on Iran. Dialogues are not something to make or reach out in a day; it is strategised. We have good relations with Gulf nations, and we must use them wisely,” Bhagat noted.

Bhagat’s comments come in the wake of US-Israel airstrikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Iranian state media, four of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s relatives, including his daughter, grandchild, and son-in-law, were also killed in the strikes.

US President Donald Trump had announced Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death on Truth Social, calling it the “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of their country and describing the strikes as “justice for the people of Iran and for all great Americans, and those from many countries worldwide who have suffered at his (Khamenei) hands.”

--IANS

rs/rad