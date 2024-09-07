World Uyghur Congress condemns China's disinformation campaign, threats against staff

Munich [Germany]: The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), a Uyghur rights organization, has strongly condemned China's campaign of threats, disinformation, and smear tactics against its leadership.

Notably, WUC and its leaders have been subjected to a deliberate campaign of false information and character attacks, carried out by anonymous sources through personalised videos and posts.

"The WUC firmly denounces these smear tactics and the persistent threats directed at its leadership and staff," the statement on Thursday read.

They also stated it is "deeply troubling" that this campaign includes attempts to intimidate and tarnish the personal reputations of the WUC's leadership and its staff.

"The smear campaigns have particularly targeted staff members and leadership, including WUC's interim president, Dr Erkin Ekrem, Vice President Perhat Muhammed, and staff members Erkin Zunun, Ekber Tursun, Iptihar Abdureshit, and Zumretay Arkin.

These attacks have used their private lives to spread disinformation, damage their credibility and reputation within the community and beyond, and put them at risk of attack. A suspicious package was also sent to the private residence of a staff member.

The rights group further highlighted that their members have repeatedly received dubious requests to provide private information about Mr Dolkun Isa in exchange for financial compensation.

It stated that several anonymous individuals, purporting to represent the WUC, have been sending threatening messages to scholars who have signed a joint letter against harassment.

"These anonymous individuals do not speak on behalf of the WUC. The organisation firmly rejects any threats made against individuals, especially for expressing their opinions, and calls for a cautious response when anyone purports to speak on behalf of the WUC outside of official channels," it added.

The WUC further stated that the Chinese government has long sought to silence Uyghur human rights activists and critics by fabricating lies and conducting smear campaigns, adding that such attacks can be "dangerous" and undermine an entire movement.

The statement further added that WUC will continue to monitor these incidents and strive to maintain a secure working environment for everyone. It also called on all parties to avoid attacking or harassing its employees, members, and other involved individuals.

"The WUC remains steadfast in its mission and dedication to the human rights of the Uyghur people and will not be discouraged from its efforts," the rights group added.

—ANI