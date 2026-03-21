World leaders express readiness to make 'appropriate efforts' to open Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi, March 21 (IANS) The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable, several world leaders stated on Saturday while strongly condemning Tehran's attacks on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf and civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations in the region.

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The leaders of the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain, Lithuania, and Australia issued a Joint Statement on the "de facto closure" of the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian forces.

"We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817," read the statement.

"Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The effects of Iran's actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable," it added.

The leaders expressed readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait.

Citing the UNSC Resolution 2817, they emphasised that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security.

"In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations. We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the statement detailed.

They also welcomed the International Energy Agency's decision to authorise a coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves.

"We will take other steps to stabilise energy markets, including working with certain producing nations to increase output. We will also work to provide support for the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and the IFIs. Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security," the Joint Statement concluded.

--IANS

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